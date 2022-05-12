Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,784. The company has a market capitalization of $798.59 million, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

