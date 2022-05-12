Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
