Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,038 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,484,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,908,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,113,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 867,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,634. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 741,567 shares of company stock worth $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares worth $253,384.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

