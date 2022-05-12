Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Buys $49,660.00 in Stock

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,434 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

