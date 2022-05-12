MAPS Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.82 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, MAPS has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and $593,703.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001466 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,906,399 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

