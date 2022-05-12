MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.15. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.89 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

