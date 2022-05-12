Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

MAR stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

