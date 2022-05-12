Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $1.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $9.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

