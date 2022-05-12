Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

