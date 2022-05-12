Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

DOOR traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.96. 245,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,702,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,633,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $21,832,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

