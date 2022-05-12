Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,006 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $336,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.97 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

