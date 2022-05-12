Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $330,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Shares of BABA opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

