Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $459.70 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912,775 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 455,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.06% of eBay worth $459,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in eBay by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $45.98 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.