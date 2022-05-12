Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $475.40 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.72% of Public Storage worth $475,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,528,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

NYSE:PSA opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

