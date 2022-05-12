Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $477.51 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $477,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.69.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $283.29 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

