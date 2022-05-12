Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.55% of Sun Communities worth $378,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

