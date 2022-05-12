Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $421,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

