Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 834,740 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.63% of Credicorp worth $353,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

