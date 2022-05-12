Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

MTNB opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.17. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 161,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

