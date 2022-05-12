Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Matterport’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 310,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,348,455. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

