Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $437,432.44 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,390.81 or 0.99700885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00182459 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

