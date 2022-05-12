Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36. Maximus has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

