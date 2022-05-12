MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

