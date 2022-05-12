MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.

MAX stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.