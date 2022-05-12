Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,909,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

