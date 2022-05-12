MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, RTT News reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

MLNK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 93,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

