Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.24. 38,228,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,371,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $517.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

