MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,875,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,912,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,394 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,115,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 187,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,966. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

