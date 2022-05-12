M&G (LON:MNG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.68) to GBX 226 ($2.79) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.92) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 245.88 ($3.03).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.24. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £51,213 ($63,140.18).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

