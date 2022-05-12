MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stake Trimmed by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients makes up 3.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $1,403,315. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.03. 86,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,691. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

