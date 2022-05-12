Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.43. 6,090,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,286. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

