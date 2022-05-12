Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.45. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,641. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.