Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $90.07. 82,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

