Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

