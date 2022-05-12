Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Minter Network has a market cap of $5.08 million and $7.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00543304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,952.08 or 1.83692861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,404,581 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.