Mizuho Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $44.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $32.07 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.