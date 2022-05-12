Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $135,695.12 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Model N stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 155,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $883.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

