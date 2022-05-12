Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.