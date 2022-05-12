Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MODN stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.