Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.5-$216.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Model N stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

