Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 225,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 329,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

MOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Mogo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Mogo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.