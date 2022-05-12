MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,699.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $440,750.89 and approximately $3,699.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,903,634 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

