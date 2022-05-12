MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $228.82

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.82 and last traded at $235.60, with a volume of 5386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.98 and a 200-day moving average of $434.01.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

