Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $103,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.49. 6,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

