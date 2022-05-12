Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

