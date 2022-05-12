Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.743 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,741. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.