Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. 1,587,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,548. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.19. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.