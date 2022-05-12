MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MP Materials worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 21.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 2,909,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,886. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

