Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 602.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $22,412,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $15,389,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

