M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,215,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $165.71. 9,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

