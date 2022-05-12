My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00562343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 1.97472040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.63 or 0.06998062 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

